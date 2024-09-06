BJP poaches MLAs, MPs; party will be driven out of Jharkhand forever after polls: CM Soren

Gumla: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday slammed the BJP, accusing it of “poaching” MLAs and MPs of other parties.



Soren also asserted that the BJP would be “driven out” from the state “forever” after the Assembly elections this year.

“Even if the people reject them, they poach MLAs, MPs and use agencies like the ED and CBI against opposition leaders or put them behind bars to form government,” he alleged.

The CM was speaking at ‘Aapki Yojana, Apki Sarkar Apke Dwar’ (Your Scheme, Your Government at your doorstep) programme here, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 347 projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore for Gumla and Lohardaga districts.

“As fish cannot survive without water, our opposition (BJP) feels the same without power... They have been after me and our MLAs for the past two years. But, we are neither saleable nor are we scared,” Soren said.

He also alleged that when BJP’s “local leaders failed” in Jharkhand, it is now “importing” leaders from Chhattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. “These leaders are flaring communal tension here among various communities,” the chief minister said.

Soren blamed the saffron party for creating hurdles in implementation of his government’s welfare schemes.

“They do not want the benefits of the schemes to reach people. But, we have decided this time we shall drive out our opposition from Jharkhand forever,” he said.

On the deaths of some candidates during physical tests for recruitment of excise constables in the state, Soren said “faulty” Covid vaccines could be a reason for the fatalities.

“The Covid vaccines administered to people in Jharkhand were faulty. Its impact is being observed in the youths who died,” he said.