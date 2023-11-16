BJP pledges LPG subsidy, Eastern Canal Project completion

Jaipur: The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising to provide LPG cylinder for Rs 450 each to Ujjawala scheme beneficiaries, 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years and increasing the financial assistance to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.



Releasing the ‘sankalp patra’ here, party chief J P Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government in the state, a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress government.

The manifesto said an arrangement to procure wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal, including bonus above MSP, will be made and financial assistance under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be increased to Rs 12,000 per year.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), which aims to support farmers in meeting their agricultural and other incidental needs, a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year is at present transferred to bank accounts of farmers in three equal installment. The manifesto also promises completion of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in a time bound manner in collaboration with the Centre.

The Congress has been demanding national project status to the ERCP which was envisaged by the former BJP government to address irrigation and drinking water problems in a 13 eastern Rajasthan districts.

Nadda said a compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned will be brought and noted that land of 19,400 farmers was auctioned.

Pledging a slew of schemes for girls and women, he said a ‘mahila thana’ will be set up in every district and ‘mahila desk’ in every police station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city.

He also announced a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on birth of girl child under Lado Protsahan Yojna, skill training to nearly six lakh rural women under Lakhpati Didi scheme, scooty to meritorious girls on clearing class 12 exam, free education from KG to PG to girls of poor families, three Mahila Police Battalions and increase in financial assistance under the PM Matru Vandan scheme from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000

For the youth, the party announced 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years, annual assistance of Rs 12,000 for students of poor families to purchase school bags, books and uniform and setting up of Rajasthan Institute of Technology and Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences in every division.