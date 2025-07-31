BJP playing with its own Ayushman Yojana: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP government is playing with its own Ayushman Yojana, the lives and health of the public.

He said the government owes private hospitals a large amount of money, and these hospitals are refusing to treat patients under the scheme.

Hooda said it seems that this government has forgotten about the Ayushman Yojana after starting it as the government owes Rs 400 crore to private hospitals, and has not paid it for a long time. Due to this, the Indian Medical Association has refused to treat Ayushman card holders after August 7.

He said this is not the first time that this has happened. “Ever since this scheme has been started, the payment of private hospitals is delayed every time. Due to this, hospitals refuse to treat Ayushman card holders and patients struggle to get treatment. This is poses a direct threat to the lives of people,” the former Chief Minister said.