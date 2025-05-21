BJP playing divisive politics, says TMC, highlights state’s self-reliance

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Wednesday, accused the BJP of playing divisive politics over the Murshidabad incident and spreading propaganda to gain political advantage.

The ruling party in Bengal also attacked the Centre for its attempt to deprive the people of Bengal by stopping funds for Awas Yojana.

It also stated that the Mamata Banerjee government has started a new scheme, “Banglar Bari”, to provide houses to the people requiring it.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP’s political propaganda on the Murshidabad incident is provocative and politically-motivated.

He said that at a time when the country is united in its fight against terror, BJP leaders are busy with propaganda on Murshidabad. This is a part of their conspiracy.

“What happened in Murshidabad is condemnable; nobody supports it. Following the unrest, the Chief Minister, state administration, and police have fulfilled all their

duties. Be it compensation or rehabilitation, the state government has delivered on its responsibilities. There have been arrests and probes into the matter. Another aspect involves the larger conspiracy. How did outsiders, possibly including those from across the border, enter [the state]? Probe into the same is underway,” Ghosh stated.

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee disbursed the second instalment of funds under the Banglar Bari housing scheme for 12 lakh beneficiaries, Trinamool leaders took to social media to amplify the scheme’s reach, financial details, and the government’s commitment to housing for all.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said: “When Delhi creates roadblocks on our path to development, Bengal creates its own way, making itself ‘swanirbhar’. The Central government did not release the rightful MGNREGA funds and deprived the people of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee released funds worth Rs 3,700 crore to 59 lakh job card-holders from the state treasury. The Centre deprived the hardworking people of their rights. When the Centre continued to block the way, Mamata Banerjee started the Karmashree scheme which provides 50 days of work, as an alternative path.”

“Similarly, since the Centre blocked the funds for ‘Awas Yojana’, Mamata Banerjee started the Banglar Bari – a fully state-funded scheme – and provided housing assistance to 12 lakh people. This is why we always say,

Mamata Banerjee’s guarantee means 100 per cent warranty. Kotha dile kotha rakhar naam, Mamata Banerjee,” he added further.

Underlining the government’s fulfilment of promises, party MP Ritabrata Banerjee said: “Modi ki guarantee is the deliberate withholding of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in dues to Bengal, including over Rs 8000 crore under Awas Yojana, depriving lakhs of people. But, Bengal, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, doesn’t wait around for the Centre’s charity. The government of West Bengal’s Banglar Bari scheme ensured housing for 12 lakh families, who have now received their second instalment, at the total expenditure of Rs 14,400 crore. That is Didi ki guarantee which has 100 per cent warranty.”