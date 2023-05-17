BJP plans massive outreach to mark Modi govt’s 9th anniversary

new delhi: A rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 51 public meetings by senior leaders and connecting with one lakh families of well-known personalities are expected to be part of the BJP’s massive month-long outreach exercise to mark the ninth anniversary of its government at the Centre.



The campaign is expected to start from May 30, the day Modi took oath for his second term as prime minister in 2019, and will continue till June 30, sources said.

Modi is likely to address a rally on either May 30 or May 31 to kickstart the exercise.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will speak to the media on May 29 to highlight about various achievements of the Modi government in its nine years, they said.

Union ministers will interact with the media in states where the party is not in power.

The party plans to contact 250 “eminent” families in every Lok Sabha seat.

Other events include meetings with different segments of society, including intellectuals, social media influencers and traders, they said.

The BJP is gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls next year as it seeks Prime Minister Modi’s reelection as prime minister for a third straight term, a feat achieved by no leader other than first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.