BJP pins hopes on Modi magic in HP, Congress eyes at return to power

Shimla: Even as the majority of the exit polls hint at a slight edge for the BJP, the Congress on Wednesday exuded confidence to return to power with a comfortable majority.



State Congress president Pratibha Singh said the party had fought the elections on local issues highlighting the failures of the BJP government, inflation, unemployment and lots of other issues. The people have voted overwhelmingly for the change.

"We are sure to get a comfortable majority. I don't trust the poll surveys, We have been on the ground and know which way the wind is blowing" she told journalists ahead of the counting, slated for December 8.

The BJP, on the other hand, claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained a big factor in the poll. Above all the people of the state know the benefits of a double-engine government.

"Most exit polls are favouring the BJP and I expect the results to give us a comfortable majority. We have given a slogan of raj nahin riwaaz badelnge. It will be the first time that any incumbent government will get a second term" Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here.

During the day, top leadership of the party remained busy finalizing the strategy to keep a constituency-wise watch and keep options ready for responding to a situation in case the party falls short of majority to form the government.

The state BJP president Suresh Kashyap though admitted that there is a neck-to-neck battle with the Congress but looked worried about rebels causing damage to the BJP prospects on some seats.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 assembly seats in the 68-member House while the congress tally was 21. There were two independents –both BJP rebels and one CPM candidate Rakesh Singha also won the election.

The exit polls have given an edge to the BJP but that has not excited the BJP mainly facing challenges from the Congress promise to implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) in the state as has been done in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress has given 10 guarantees to the people as part of its manifesto of which one lakh jobs within one year and Rs 1500 PM to all women in the age group of 18 to 65 years has impact among the women and youths.

The Congress is planning to shift its elected MLAs to Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh to avoid poaching by the BJP ahead of the next government formation.

All eyes are on Kangra—the state's biggest district with 15 assembly seats. It is said the route to power in Shimla passes from Kangra. Thus, any party winning 9 to 10 seats forms the government in the state.

Besides this, another crucial district happens to be Mandi with 10 assembly seats. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hails from Mandi.

During the 2017 poll, the BJP had won nine seats and one by independent. The Congress drew blank. This time, Congress hopes to do well in Mandi as the party had already won bypoll in 2021 electing Pratibha Singh, wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to Lok Sabha. It was a huge blow to the BJP.

Congress believes the trend of victory will be replicated in the state assembly polls also.