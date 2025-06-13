BJP of turning Ayodhya into ‘liquor hub’, claims Cong

NEW DELHI: Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of desecrating the sanctity of the holy city of Ayodhya, the Congress on Thursday claimed that the city has been turned into a “liquor hub”.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said that an “umpteen number of liquor shops had been opened in the birthplace of Lord Ram by the government that claims to be his (Lord Ram’s) followers”. Rai also cited a report by a YouTube channel showing how liquor vends had been opened in “almost every nook and corner of the holy city”.

This, he pointed out, was “despite the ban imposed by the Municipal Corporation on the sale and supply of liquor within 13 km radius of the holy city”.

Rai also claimed that the Maha Kumbh stampede death toll was underreported. Quoting a media report, he said: “82 people had been killed, while the government tried to hush up the figures and claimed only 37 people had died.”