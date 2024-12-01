BJP not heeding to Bhagwat’s mandir-masjid advice: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the top BJP leadership on Sunday of attempting to divide the society by holding surveys at every mosque in the country and said by doing so, the saffron party is disregarding the advice of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Addressing a huge rally organised by a federation of Dalits, minorities, tribals and Other Backward Classes (OBC) at the Ramlila Maidan here, Kharge accused PM Narendra Modi of not letting people stay united or safe by allowing such surveys.

He also asked whether BJP leaders will demolish structures, such as the Red Fort, Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar or Char Minar, which were constructed by Muslims.