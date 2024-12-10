BJP nominates Rekha Sharma for Rajya Sabha by-election in Haryana

Chandigarh: The BJP has nominated Rekha Sharma for the Rajya Sabha by-election to be held on December 20 in Haryana.

BJP had announced the candidates for Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha before his Panipat visit.

Sharma will file her nomination on Tuesday (December 10) as it is the last date for filing the nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Mohan Lal Baroli will be present with Sharma during the nomination filing.

Sharma has been the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). She is from Panchkula district of Haryana and is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A dozen leaders including Kuldeep Bishnoi, Sunita Duggal, Mohanlal Baroli, Captain Abhimanyu, Rambilas Sharma, OP Dhankhar, Dr. Banwari Lal were running for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Rekha Sharma was born in the year 1964. After taking a degree in Political Science from Uttarakhand, she earned a diploma in Marketing and Advertising. After this, she entered politics.

Considering the BJP’s strength in the state Assembly, she is sure to be elected as the Rajya Sabha MP. The BJP has 48 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly. Apart from this, 3 independent MLAs have also supported the BJP.

The main Opposition party Congress, which has 37 MLAs, will not field its candidate in the Rajya Sabha election.