BJP names Tashi Gyalson as Ladakh candidate

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday named Tashi Gyalson as its candidate from the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, dropping sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who reacted defiantly and asserted that he will soon announce his next course of action.



Gyalson is the chairman-cum-chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh.

Hours after the announcement, Namgyal said his supporters across the Union Territory are voicing disapproval over the decision.

He shared a statement with news agency following the BJP’s decision to drop him.

“Today, the BJP announced a new candidate for the Ladakh parliamentary constituency, replacing the sitting MP without providing transparent and compelling justification,” his statement said.

Namgyal said he has communicated his “disagreement” to the party leadership through proper channels regarding this “injustice” to a dedicated ‘karyakarta’.

Hundreds of BJP activists and his supporters from across Ladakh have also voiced their disapproval of this decision, he added.

“We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine our next course of action, keeping the well-being of the people of Ladakh at the forefront. I extend heartfelt gratitude to all supporters for their steadfast backing,” he said.

Namgyal had hit the headlines in 2019 with his viral speech in Lok Sabha to defend the Narendra

Modi government’s decision to repeal Article 370 and make Ladakh a separate Union Territory.

The BJP’s decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.

The local sources said Gyalson, who is also a lawyer, is in a better position to maintain the BJP’s hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority Kargil.

Polling is scheduled for May 20 in the constituency.