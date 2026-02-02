BJP names central observer for poll of Manipur legislature party leader

New Delhi: The BJP Parliamentary Board on Monday appointed party national general secretary Tarun Chugh as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Manipur, indicating the possible formation of a popular government in the Northeastern state.



The move came as NDA MLAs from Manipur arrived in the national capital after being summoned by the BJP central leadership, ostensibly to discuss the formation of govt in the state where the current spell of the President’s rule will expire next week.

“The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, as Central Observer for the election of the Legislature Party Leader in Manipur,” party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.

Manipur has been under the President’s rule since February 13, 2025, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

The central rule was imposed after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9, 2025. The 60-member state Assembly, whose tenure is till 2027, was put under suspended animation.

The BJP legislature party meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday. It is likely to be held at the party headquarters in Delhi. Nearly 20 MLAs arrived on Sunday night, while others reached here on Monday following the direction of the BJP leadership.

The legislature party meeting will be held days ahead of the expiry of the second spell of the President’s rule, which was first imposed on February 13, 2025, for six months and then extended for another six months in August 2025.

Those who have arrived in the national capital include former chief minister N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Satyabrata Singh and former minister Y Khemchand Singh. BJP state president A Sharda Devi is also in Delhi.

The BJP central leadership had held several rounds of separate meetings with its Meitei and Kuki MLAs, allies NPF and NPP and a few Independent legislators over the last few months to gauge their views on whether the political situation was conducive for the formation of a popular government, the sources said.

On December 14, 2025, BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and the party’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra met BJP MLAs from both the warring Meitei and Kuki communities in Delhi under one roof.