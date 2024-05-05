BJP must apologise for scripting Sandeshkhali incident: Abhishek

Kolkata: Describing the alleged move by the BJP to defame Bengal by “engineering” the “Sandeshkhali conspiracy” as revealed by a purported video was a matter of “shame”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that BJP Central leaders must seek unconditional apology from the people of Bengal within 48 hours else it would be assumed that they might have been a part of this conspiracy.



During a press conference, Abhishek said: “If the BJP’s central leaders do not seek apology from the people of Bengal for the sinister plot hatched by Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari to defame Bengal, it would be assumed that Central leaders are a part of the conspiracy.

PM Modi in a rally in Barasat compared Rekha Patra (BJP’s Basirhat Lok Sabha candidate who had earlier spearheaded the Sandeshkhali movement) with freedom fighter Pritilata Waddedar. Patra made a false statement for only Rs 2,000.”

He also said that more than 10 crore people in Bengal, nearly half of whom are women, are insulted by the BJP.

Holding a section of judiciary responsible for the incident, Abhishek Banerjee said: “What will the judges do after the viral video came to light where a BJP mandal president admitted that the entire incident was hatched by Adhikari. State police were not allowed to conduct a probe. BJP sought CBI/ED probe and the case was given to them. Within 10-15 days the case was transferred after the BJP moved the Court. BJP, a section of judiciary and a section of media are responsible. If I face contempt of Court, I am even ready to go to the gallows.”

“No political party after Independence has done such a thing what BJP has carried out. Please think 10 times before casting your votes. BJP has gone down so low that the entire humanity will be ashamed of., Banerjee said.

“Adhikari on several occasions had publicly said that he would take the situation to such a level that Article 355 would be imposed in Bengal. On Friday he claimed that the 2026 Assembly would not take place in Bengal as he would dissolve the state government prior to that,” Banerjee stated further.

He also claimed that the Centre had prior information about the Pulwama attack as the then Governor of Jammu Kashmir had sent files to the Centre. The Union Home minister, Defense minister and PM had prior information. As many as 40 jawans died. The party that has no respect for the jawans and the women make tall claims, he said.

Banerjee dared BJP to suspend BJP’s Sandeshkhali mandal II’s president Gangadhar Koyal.

Abhishek Banerjee in a post on X said: “I am shocked beyond words to see the Sandeshkhali sting video. Every citizen must witness the Bangla birodhi @BJP4India’s attempt to defame and malign WB for their petty political ends.......This abhorrent act epitomises the grossest abuse of power in history,” he said.

Banerjee also said: “Arms were planted as admitted by the BJP’s mandal president in the viral video. BJP leader Agnimitra Pal earlier said that there was an attempt to turn the Sandeshkhali incident into Singur’s stature. One cannot stand false claims for long.

Responding to these allegations, BJP leader Shankudeb Panda said the TMC was unable to combat the swelling public anger on the Sandeskhlai incident.