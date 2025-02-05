BJP MP urges LS Speaker to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for initiating breach of privilege proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “blatant lies and vilification campaign” during his speech in the House.

With the Leader of Opposition’s speech on Monday during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address drawing strong protests from the ruling BJP, Dubey submitted his notice to the Speaker and claimed that the Congress leader is using his parliamentary privilege to spread canards without authenticating his charges.

The seasoned BJP MP said Gandhi’s speech carried mainly claims, including that mobile phones were not made in India but only assembled here and China has captured the Indian territory.

Gandhi had also alleged that India had sent Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to the US get an invite for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US President Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. His charges also related to the electoral rolls for the Maharashtra Assembly polls and the law for the appoints of the elections commissioner.

In his letter, Dubey touched on the issues as well as the Congress leader’s allegations related to his demand for caste census.

He alleged, “While raising these issues, Rahul Gandhi has not only shamelessly

distorted the historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lowering the prestige of our Republic.”