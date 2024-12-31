BJP MP praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath for economic boost through religious tourism

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Sharma has lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in boosting economic growth through religious tourism ahead of the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, describing it as an “unprecedented” initiative that deserves widespread recognition.

His remarks were made in response to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s concerns regarding the state’s preparedness for the event.

Addressing Yadav’s criticisms of the government’s readiness for the Kumbh, Sharma emphasised the success of the previous Kumbh Mela held under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. He remarked, “The last Kumbh Mela, held under the leadership of CM Yogi, was lauded worldwide. This time, an estimated 40 crore people are expected to visit.”

Sharma further added, “After this Kumbh, donot call him ‘Yogi Baba,’ but ‘Arth Prabandhan Baba’ (Economic Management Baba). He is driving economic growth through the promotion of religious tourism. Such efforts are unprecedented and deserve praise.” He also invited leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Congress to witness the preparations firsthand, stating, “Leaders from both parties may have attended previous Kumbh Melas, but they should visit this time to see the improvements and experience the transformation.”

Yadav had previously expressed concerns over the state government’s readiness for the Mahakumbh, suggesting that his party’s workers were willing to assist. “The Kumbh should conclude with fervour, and if the government requires any help, our party members are ready to assist. However, based on what we’ve seen, some work is still pending. How will they complete all this in just 13 days?” Yadav had remarked.

The Mahakumbh, which occurs once every 12 years, is set to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.