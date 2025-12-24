BJP MLC raises concern over poor sanitation in govt school toilets
Lucknow: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak on Tuesday raised serious concerns over the poor state of cleanliness in government schools and colleges, particularly the condition of women’s toilets, through a calling attention motion under Rule 110 in the Legislative Council.
Drawing the attention of the House, Pathak demanded a detailed discussion and a statement from the government, urging it to launch a special campaign to repair and improve toilets in schools and colleges across the state.
He also pressed for ensuring the availability of sanitary napkins for girl students wherever possible.
