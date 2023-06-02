BJP MLA’s staff held for ‘vandalism’

kolkata: The personal assistant of Kotulpur BJP MLA Harakali Pratihar was arrested on Wednesday night by the cops of Indus police station for alleged hooliganism and extortion and vandalism at a sand mine.



The accused identified as Bikash Ghorui is very close to the BJP MLA and also the in charge of the office of Pratihar. It is alleged that Ghorui had vandalised a sand pit as he was not paid the extortion amount as demanded. It is further alleged that Ghorui always carries a firearm to terrorise people.The owner of the mine which Ghorui had allegedly vandalised reportedly claimed that the close aide of BJP MLA demanded extortion which he refused to pay it. After that Ghorui allegedly threatened the mine owner and vandalized several machines. Later the owner of mine lodged a complaint at the Indus police station following which a case was registered against Ghorui.