BJP MLA’s car ‘vandalised’ during ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in Purulia

Kolkata: BJP MLA Baneswar Mahato’s car was vandalised during the party’s ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Friday.



The incident happened in Mahato’s Constituency, Balarampur, with the BJP alleging that TMC members were behind the attack.

The BJP also claimed that six of its members were injured in the attack. Police said they intervened immediately and brought the situation under control.

A TMC leader, however, dismissed the allegations about the party’s involvement in the incident.

“BJP has engineered the incident as their ‘Poriborton Yatra’ has failed to evoke much response or cut ice with the people,” he claimed.

In the South 24 Parganas district, BJP workers blocked the Baruipur-Champahati Road when police did not allow their ‘rath’ to proceed.

The blockade was withdrawn later.

At Rajarhat in North 24-Parganas district, BJP activists began a demonstration, alleging that the police tried to curtail the route of the ‘Poriborton Yatra’ when it reached near Jatragachhi, citing traffic disruption. The march was allowed to proceed later.

The BJP launched the ‘Poriborton Yatra’ on March 1 to reach out to voters in every Assembly constituency in the state ahead of the upcoming elections. A slew of the party’s central leaders are taking part in the multiple yatras, which have been launched from different locations.

The yatras will culminate at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on March 14.