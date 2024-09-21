BJP MLA Munirathna arrested in rape case

Bengaluru: BJP MLA N Munirathna was arrested on Friday in connection with a case of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation registered against him, police said.

Along with him, six others have also been booked in the case following the complaint of a 40-year-old woman who alleged that the incident took place at a private resort within the Kaggalipura police station’s jurisdiction, they said.

Munirathna’s arrest came a day after a special court for people’s representatives granted conditional bail to the MLA who was arrested on various charges, including using casteist slurs.

The court had, after hearing arguments on his bail plea, allowed his application on the condition of furnishing a Rs two lakh bond and two sureties, and issued specific instructions prohibiting him from tampering with evidence or obstructing investigation.