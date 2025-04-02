BJP MLA accuses UP govt officials of targeting him

Lucknow: BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar stirred controversy on Tuesday by levelling serious allegations against the officials of his own party-led government in Uttar Pradesh, saying he is being persecuted because he talks about people’s rights.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Gurjar claimed that a deliberate narrative was being set against him and accused government officials of corruption and misconduct.

Gurjar alleged that certain corrupt officials were orchestrating a campaign to have him removed for speaking in favour of public interest. “A systematic campaign is being run to silence me because I raise issues concerning the public. This is not just an attack on me but also an injustice to the people,” he asserted.

The MLA claimed that government officials were actively engaged in corrupt practices, leading to a deteriorating relationship between public representatives and bureaucrats. “When an MLA approaches an official with a grievance of the people, the officer refuses to listen and even misbehaves. The media then projects the legislator as being opposed to the Chief Minister, further fueling the conspiracy,” he alleged.

Gurjar further stated that he has been facing continuous harassment from officials solely because he dares to voice public concerns. “They try to discredit me by labeling me as an opponent of the Chief Minister. If I am wrong, I am willing to undergo a narco test to prove my honesty,” he declared. Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhry stated: “The statement of BJP MLA justifies Opposition charges that Yogi government is anti-people and those who talk in favour of people are harassed.”

Meanwhile, there has been no immediate response from the state government or the BJP leadership regarding Gurjar’s allegations.