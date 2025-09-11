BJP members resign en masse in Manipur's Phungyar constituency

Imphal: At least 43 BJP members on Thursday resigned in Phungyar constituency of Manipur’s Ukhrul district, days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the northeastern state, a party functionary said. Those who stepped down from the party's Phungyar Mandal in the Naga-majority district include the mandal president, heads of Mahila, Yuva and Kisan morchas, and booth presidents of the constituency. The state BJP is yet to comment on the resignations. In a statement, the BJP members said they were "deeply concerned over the present state of affairs within the party" and highlighted "lack of consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for grassroots leadership” as key reasons behind the step.

"Our loyalty to the party and its ideology has always been unwavering. We reaffirm our commitment to work for the welfare of our community and the people of Manipur," it said. The prime minister is likely to arrive in Manipur on Saturday, in what would be his first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in May 2023, which claimed over 260 lives and rendered thousands homeless. The Centre had imposed President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned in February.