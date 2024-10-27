BJP may navigate caste dynamics in search for new MP president to fill VD Sharma’s gap

Bhopal: As the BJP moves forward with its organisational election process in Madhya Pradesh, speculation runs high within state’s political corridors over who will succeed VD Sharma, whose extended term is nearing the end, as the state president. This position carries weight not only for its strategic importance but also for its influence over caste dynamics within the state’s political landscape, as the party seeks to balance social representation. As Sharma was appointed the state president in 2020, the BJP has tried to balance the state’s social fabric because the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav belongs to the Other Backward Class (OBC), 6 MPs from the state have been included in the newly formed Union cabinet 2 each from the OBC, SC and ST and the communities have also been adjusted in the Rajya Sabha. Sharma’s nomination helped the BJP to attract the Brahmin community, which majorly supports the saffron party in the state. The BJP made a clean sweep in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, gaining all 29 seats in the state, and registered a thumping victory in the 2023 Assembly polls, securing 163 out of 230 seats. His departure would likely leave a significant gap in Brahmin representation, one that party insiders say could impact the BJP’s reach among upper-castes if not addressed carefully. The party’s tradition has been elected president with a consensus-driven approach so it has started searching for a successor and the possibility of a contest is very low, according to the party sources. Among the frontrunners for the top post are Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Arvind Bhadouria — each with significant political experience and influence within the party, while other names of Hemant Khandelwal, Sumer Singh Solanki and Sudhir Gupta are also in the round.

However, the emergence of a dark horse cannot be ruled out as the BJP has shown in its several previous decisions. Among the potential candidates being discussed, former Home Minister Narottam Mishra emerges as a strong contender. A senior leader with a significant influence over BJP’s political and electoral strategies in MP, Mishra is known for his experience and proximity to the BJP’s central leadership. Additionally, his appeal among all communities including the upper castes, particularly the Brahmin community, aligns well with Sharma’s current support base. As a prominent Brahmin leader, Mishra is seen as key to balancing caste dynamics and filling the leadership gap left by Sharma. His active engagement in party functions and rallies reflects his stronghold over grassroots-level BJP workers. The name of Raghvendra Sharma, who is presently the office secretary, may emerge for this post as he has a strong back in the RSS, his name may be considered a dark horse. Arvind Bhadouria is another contender. Representing the Kshatriya community, his background adds another layer to the caste balance considerations, especially as he hails from a socially influential section of upper-caste society. However, hindrances may be created in Bhadouria’s way as all BJP’s in-charge for the state, Dr Mahendra Singh, Shivprakash and Ajay Jambal also come from the Kshatriya community, leading to potential concerns over whether the BJP would risk over-representation from this group at the top levels of state leadership.