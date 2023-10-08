BJP may deny tickets to Menaka, Varun for upcoming LS elections

LUCKNOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly mulling over a surprising change of candidates for the Sultanpur and Pilibhit constituencies in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, adding an unexpected twist to the party’s preparations.



The move comes amid a growing atmosphere of speculation and internal unrest, particularly concerning the candidacies of Maneka Gandhi and her son, Varun Gandhi.

Maneka Gandhi, a prominent BJP leader who previously served as a Cabinet-rank minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, found herself denied a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, sparking considerable controversy within the party. Now, her political future within the BJP seems to be at yet another crossroads.

Inside sources of the BJP have disclosed that the party has initiated a comprehensive survey and quest for fresh faces to represent Sultanpur and Pilibhit in the upcoming elections. This development has left political analysts and party members eagerly awaiting potential shifts in ticket allocations.

Adding to the intrigue is Varun Gandhi’s recent departure from the party line, publicly criticising some of PM Modi’s policies.

Varun Gandhi emerged as a vocal critic of the Modi government during the farmers’ protests, openly voicing his reservations about certain policies and decisions.