BJP manifesto for Karnataka ‘development-centric’: Modi

New Delhi/ Gubbi (K’taka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP’s manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls as “development-centric” and said it sets the tone for building on the good work done by the party’s government in the last four years in the state. BJP president J P Nadda released the manifesto, ‘BJP Praja Pranalike’, assuring people of building a developed Karnataka if the party is elected to power.



The party has promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the National Register of Citizens, and three free cooking gas cylinders and half litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a massive roadshow here, waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, as he sought people’s support, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Shah, standing on a specially designed vehicle accompanied by Tumakur Member of Parliament G S Basavaraj and other leaders, was greeted by people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings. A large number of party workers walked along with Shah’s vehicle holding BJP flags and shouting slogans praising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid drum sounds.

At the end of the road shadow here in Tumakuru district, the Home Minister urged people to vote for the BJP candidate, and to ensure that a “double engine government” under the leadership of Modi comes to power. Former CM B S Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have done a lot of work for Karnataka, he said, adding that the BJP has ended four per cent Muslim reservation and has increased the quota of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and SC/STs. “If Congress comes to power, they will take back all these reservations (hiked) and once again bring in Muslim reservations. Do you want four per cent Muslim reservation? (to come back),” he asked.

Highlighting measures taken by the BJP government for the benefit of Areca nut farmers, Shah said: “If you ensure a double engine government comes to power in Karnataka, Modi ji will once again become PM in 2024.”