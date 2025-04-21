BJP man booked for sexually assaulting woman in MP's Sidhi; party expels him

Sidhi: A BJP office-bearer from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, following which he was expelled from the ruling party.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) against Suresh Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayatri Tiwari told PTI on Monday.

Legal steps will be taken after a thorough probe, the deputy SP said.

Meanwhile, Singh, who is BJP's Sidhi district unit vice president, was removed from the post and expelled from the party on Sunday by state unit chief VD Sharma for his "undignified and intolerable act", party functionaries said.

Defending himself, Singh said the accusations were false and alleged he was being targeted as part of a conspiracy "hatched by a party colleague".

"I have honestly served the party for the past two decades after retiring from the army. The party didn't ask for my side before taking action. I will fully cooperate in the probe," Singh said.