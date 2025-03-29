BJP Mahila Morcha to honour women freedom fighters

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha is set to pay tribute to India’s forgotten women freedom fighters on Saturday, who played a crucial role in the nation’s struggle for independence. The tribute will be marked by two significant events.

The first event will take place in the morning at the BJP headquarters here in the capital. National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santosh and former Union minister and former National president of Mahila Morcha, Smriti Irani, will be the chief guests.

During this program, the Mahila Morcha will celebrate its achievements in three key assignments—GeM (Government e-Marketplace) Portal, Kamal Mitra, and the ‘One Crore Selfie with Beneficiaries’ campaign.

The GeM Portal initiative has successfully registered 1,41,000 women entrepreneurs, while the ‘One Crore Selfie’ campaign has recognised 80 achiever sisters who took selfies with over 10,000 beneficiaries each. Kamal Mitra, a flagship programme, has trained women on central government’s women-centric schemes, empowering them to implement these schemes in their respective regions.

The second event, to be held in the afternoon at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Center here, will be a grand theatrical and musical tribute titled Rani Velu Nachiyar in Hindi.