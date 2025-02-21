BJP Mahila Morcha to celebrate Women’s Day in grand manner

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women’s wing is set to celebrate Women’s Day in a grand manner on March 8.

A meeting of the ‘Mahila Morcha’ office bearers was held on Thursday in the national capital to discuss arrangements and highlight the transformative initiatives of Narendra Modi’s incumbent regime for women’s empowerment during the upcoming event.

At the meeting, members deliberated on various aspects of the programme, which aims to honour the contributions of women in different fields while promoting the government’s pro-women policies.

The event is expected to see participation from women leaders, social activists, and beneficiaries of government schemes that have significantly impacted their lives.

The discussion also revolved around the decision to appoint a woman as the Chief Minister of Delhi, a move that has been widely applauded as a major milestone in India’s political landscape.

BJP leaders emphasised that this decision reflects the party’s commitment to empowering women.

“The appointment of a woman Chief Minister in Delhi is a testament to the growing strength of women in leadership roles. This step will encourage more women to actively participate in politics and decision-making processes,” said a senior Mahila Morcha leader during the meeting.