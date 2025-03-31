BJP Mahila Morcha holds two major events to empower women and honour freedom fighters

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha on Saturday organised two significant programs, focusing on women’s empowerment and paying tribute to female freedom fighters.

The Mahila Morcha has undertaken three key initiatives: the GeM Portal, Kamal Mitra, and the ‘One Crore Selfies with Beneficiaries’ campaign. These programmes have seen remarkable participation from women workers nationwide, showcasing their contributions and achievements.

As part of the GeM Portal initiative, 1,41,000 women entrepreneurs were registered, marking a significant step towards economic empowerment. The ‘One Crore Selfies with Beneficiaries’ campaign also saw active involvement, with over 10,000 beneficiaries participating. Additionally, 80 women achievers who played a vital role in the campaign were recognised. Kamal Mitra, the flagship initiative, focused on training women in various government schemes related to women’s welfare. The trained women, in turn, educated others within their states, ensuring the wider dissemination of knowledge.

The resource persons for Kamal Mitra included professors from Delhi University, researchers, and businesswomen, providing specialised training to Mahila Morcha members. Women excelling in these initiatives, along with the resource persons, were honoured for their contributions.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, expressing pride in the Mahila Morcha, highlighted the BJP’s pioneering step in implementing a 35 per cent reservation formula to promote women’s participation. National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh lauded the women’s exemplary performance and stressed the importance of evaluating the impact of these initiatives on women’s businesses.

In the second event held at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, the Mahila Morcha paid homage to Rani Velu Nachiyar, the first queen from South India to resist British colonial rule. Through theatrical performances, her contributions to the freedom movement were depicted. A coffee table book celebrating 75 female freedom fighters was also unveiled by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari, and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan.

Singh emphasised the importance of honouring unsung heroes and highlighted the government’s efforts to bridge regional divides through initiatives like ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ reinforcing national unity.