BJP made ordinary worker like me CM: Mohan Yadav hits out at Opposition nepotism

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, accusing both parties of thriving on dynastic politics and nepotism while asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone empowers ordinary workers through dedication and merit.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar, Patna’s Digha Assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Sanjeev Chaurasia, Yadav said Bihar’s political landscape is witnessing a decisive shift in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“It is only the BJP that gives an ordinary worker like me — someone who has no MLA, MP, or minister in the family, and for whom even imagining the post of Chief Minister would have been impossible — the opportunity to serve as Chief Minister,” Yadav said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Yadav said while RJD and Congress treat politics as family inheritance, the BJP recognises the strength of its booth-level workers. He said that for the RJD, politics means the son succeeds the father; for Congress, leadership is confined to one family. But in the BJP, even a common worker can rise to the highest office through honesty and hard work.

Yadav said the people of Bihar are ready to script another victory for the NDA, which has transformed the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The rally was also addressed by UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Highlighting the deep historical and cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, Yadav said both states share a civilisational bond since Emperor Ashoka’s time, when Ujjain was among the great Mahajanapads. “Our national emblem reminds us of that glorious past,” he added.

Yadav also lauded the Modi government’s governance model, citing the peaceful construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “Under Modi ji’s leadership, decisions are implemented with respect and discipline — something unimaginable under Congress rule,” he said.

Accusing the Opposition of insulting Bihar, Yadav said Congress leaders call Bihar a “small state” and Mamata Banerjee labels its people “criminals.” He urged voters to respond to these insults by pressing the lotus button decisively on November 6.