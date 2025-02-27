"BJP made Ladli Behna Yojana but couldn't save a daughter": AIMIM on Pune rape

Mumbai: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has condemned the rape of a 26-year-old woman at Pune's Swargate bus depot and said that there was no law and order left in Maharashtra. Speaking to media on Wednesday, Pathan questioned the safety of women in the state despite the government's "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign and the "Ladli Behna Yojana" scheme. "There is no law and order left in Maharashtra. I condemn this incident. You (BJP) speak about 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', but are daughters safe in Maharashtra? Nobody has any fear of the law. Such incidents keep happening till Police become strict. You (BJP) have made 'Ladli Behna Yojana' but you couldn't save a daughter," he said. "We demand strict action against the accused; he should get the strictest punishment," the AIMIM leader asserted.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday condemned the incident, calling it shameful, painful, and infuriating. Addressing the matter, Pawar stated that he had personally directed the Pune Police Commissioner to closely monitor the investigation and ensure the immediate arrest of the accused. "The incident of rape of our sister at Pune's Swargate bus stand is extremely shameful, painful, and infuriating for every member of a civilised society. The crime committed by the accused is unforgivable, and there can be no punishment except the death penalty. I have personally instructed the Pune Police Commissioner to closely monitor the investigation and ensure immediate arrest of the accused," he said. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More, along with other party leaders, held a protest at the Swargate bus stand where the incident happened.

Apart from this, National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of a distressing incident in which a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate depot, said NCD in a statement. In response, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Mumbai, seeking immediate action in the case. Condemning the crime in the strongest terms, the Commission highlighted the grave concerns over public safety, particularly as reports indicate that the accused remains absconding.