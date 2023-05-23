BJP limited only to pages, Cong has reached every house: Hooda

Rohtak: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that all the announcements made by the Congress will be fulfilled after forming the government. He said these are not false declarations for the party but a commitment from a party which has always delivered on its promises.



“Whether it is the matter of giving the highest pension in the country to the elderly, the highest rate of crops to the farmers, 100 square yards plots to the poor, stipend to the students and guaranteed jobs to the youth, the Congress has done all this before. It has been done and will be done in the future as well,” Hooda said as he reached Garhi Sampla, Kultana, Gijji, Dattaur, Chuliana and Ismaila villages as part of ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ campaign.

“The BJP which is talking about making Panna Pramukh, is actually limited to pages and papers only, whereas Congress has reached every house and every person. Congress has been on the streets and among the public in every season, from below freezing point to 45 degree heat,” he stated.

Hooda said people’s money is being looted by the government by scams one after the other in the state.