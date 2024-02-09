BJP legislator in UP calls for enforcement of HC order prohibiting meat sale near religious places

LUCKNOW: A BJP legislator Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that the High Court order on selling meat near religious places has been flouted all across Uttar Pradesh and demanded effective implementation of the order.



Raising a Calling Attention Motion in Legislative Council here on Thursday he said that the High Court Lucknow bench has issued a crucial order to the Lucknow Municipal Commissioner, emphasising the prohibition on sale of meat within a 50-metre radius of any religious place, irrespective of whether it is a temple, mosque, church, or gurudwara.

This directive applies specifically to densely populated areas and alongside main roads.

“Despite the court’s instructions, these establishments are yet to be identified and removed promptly,” Pathak said in his notice.

He said numerous reports indicate a blatant disregard for the court’s ruling, with meat being openly sold near temples, mosques, and other religious sites.

He said urgent action should be taken to ensure compliance with the court’s orders.