BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps local body polls in Maha

Mumbai: The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP on Sunday swept the elections to 288 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats, winning 207 posts of presidents in the local bodies and restricting the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to a collective tally of 44.

The final results of the 288 local bodies were shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) late at night.

According to the SEC, the BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine.

The parties registered with the SEC bagged four seats, while 28 seats of municipal presidents went to unrecognised registered parties. Five seats were won by Independents, the poll body said.

The poll outcome offers a clear signal of the shifting political equations, ahead of the crucial elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Mumbai civic body, scheduled for next month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Maharashtra for supporting the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in the elections, asserting that it reflected their trust in people-centric development.

Union Home minister Amit Shah said the results of the election mark the “victory of politics of good governance and development”.

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin hailed the electoral success as historic, saying the outcome of the elections reflects their trust in the NDA government under PM Modi’s leadership.

He congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit chief, Ravindra Chavan.

In the multi-dimensional contests, Mahayuti allies- the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP- contested against each other in some places. There were alliances as well as “friendly fights” among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents- the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress.