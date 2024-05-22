BJP-led central govt hell-bent on changing Constitution: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-led central government was hell-bent on changing the Constitution, and it has weakened institutions like Parliament and judiciary in the last 10 years.

Vadra, addressing an election rally at Godda, also claimed that all those who opposed the Centre's policies were being victimized.

"If they (the BJP) come to power again, they will change the Constitution and cut down on reservations. They weakened democracy in last 10 years, as well as institutions like Parliament and judiciary," she alleged.

Unlike the BJP government, the Congress' policies are aimed at strengthening the rights of tribals, Vadra said.

"PM Modi put former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren behind bars on false cases, and his wife Kalpana is fighting like a lioness... Earlier, debates were held in Parliament for framing laws, but now they (BJP leaders) attack the opposition," the Congress leader said.