BJP leads in counting of votes for Assam Panchayat polls

Guwahati: The BJP is leading in the Assam Panchayat polls’ counting, which is underway across the state since Sunday morning amid tight security, officials said.

Panchayat elections took place in two phases on May 2 and May 7 in 27 districts for the first time after the delimitation of constituencies.

The counting of votes for both phases is being held simultaneously since 8 am.

According to Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) data, the BJP has won six members of Anchalik Panchayat constituencies in Majuli district.

“We have not got any other trends or results yet from the districts. Counting of Panchayat votes is a very complex job with three ballot papers for each Panchayat. It will continue till tomorrow night,” ASEC Commissioner Alok Kumar told news agency.

The total seats include 21,920 Gram Panchayat (GP) members with 10,883 seats reserved for women. Voting also happened for 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat (AP) members with 1,124 reserved for women and 397 Zilla Parishad (ZP) members with 199 seats reserved for women.

Sources said the BJP is leading in 355 AP seats and its ally AGP in 42 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 21 AP constituencies.