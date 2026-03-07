BJP leader’s son Ekansh Dhull secures 3rd rank

Chandigarh: Haryana Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Krishan Dhull’s son Akansh Dhull secured third rank in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

It was a moment of joy for the entire family. Akansh Dhull, a residentof Panchkula, lives in Sector 12A.

His mother, Nirmala, is a school principal. His father, Krishna Dhull, a senior BJP leader.

He secured the 342nd rank in the Union Public Service Commission in 2024 and the 295th rank in 2025.

Now, for the third time, he has cracked the exam and secured a top-3 rank.

He is in Shimla on training presently.

“After the results were declared, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called Akansh’s father, Krishna Dhull, and congratulated him on his son’s third rank.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all candidates who succeeded in the Civil Services Examination, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).