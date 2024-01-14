BJP leaders participate in cleanliness drive in temples

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday launched a nationwide cleanliness drive in temples and surrounding areas, with its president J P Nadda participating in the exercise at Guru Ravidas temple in Karol Bagh here.



Its senior leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, picked up the broom in different parts of the country as the BJP looks to build up a fervour in the run up to the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Bhupendra Patel joined the cleanliness campaign in Ayodhya and Gandhinagar respectively. Nadda said every BJP member is taking part in the campaign in different temples and will also be part of ‘bhajan-kirtan’ exercises till January 22.

The BJP will also be felicitating people’s visit to the Ram temple after January 22, when Prime Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony, and help them in stay.

With the opening of temple to devotees marking the fulfilment of one of the BJP’s decades-long promise, the party hopes to reap political dividends in the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May amid a general sense of enthusiasm in a large section of people over the development.