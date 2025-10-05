BJP leaders downplay Uddhav-Raj meeting, say it won't impact outcome of BMC polls

Mumbai: BJP leaders on Sunday downplayed the buzz over MNS president Raj Thackeray and his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joining hands after the two met, saying it won't impact the outcome of the civic polls.

The meeting came days after Uddhav Thackeray said his association with Raj was “long-term”, setting off talks of a possible alliance between the two Thackerays.

Senior BJP MLA and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “God sent Uddhav and Raj in the same family, but they still do not live together. There is no point in Uddhav stressing that he and Raj would stay united. They did not even listen to late Balasaheb Thackeray’s wish to remain together.”

Mungantiwar said they want the cousins to “truly come together” and have no problem at all if that happens.

Taking a swipe at Uddhav, Mungantiwar said, “Does criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi mean doing some constructive work? Thackeray has never done any constructive work.”

The BJP leader said people are more concerned about farmers in Marathwada who have suffered heavy losses due to excess rainfall.

“What breakfast the Thackeray brothers had, who looked at whom, or what dish they enjoy -- people are not interested in such details. If they make useful suggestions or offer solutions, then it has some meaning. But if they only talk about elections, people will not appreciate it,” he remarked.

The Thackeray cousins on Sunday attended the naming ceremony of Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's grandchild in Mumbai. Videos of Raj, Uddhav and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray, along with Sena (UBT) leaders Anil Desai and Milind Narvekar, having a light-hearted conversation surfaced on social media.

BJP member of legislative council Pravin Darekar said his party had “nothing to do” with the cousins coming together. “Uddhav kept Raj away because he never needed him. Now he seems to feel that he does. If Raj is ready to forgive Uddhav for his previous snubs, we have nothing much to say about it,” he said.

On whether a tie-up between the two could threaten the ruling alliance, Darekar said, “I don’t think there is any truth in the claims that the ruling parties are scared because Raj and Uddhav might strike an alliance. It is purely imaginary. Voters will decide during the elections.”

He said that an MNS-Sena (UBT) alliance will not impact the outcome of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

“It will be the Mahayuti that will win more seats. People’s opinions are shaped over time, and voters’ choices do not change so drastically,” he added.

The ruling Mahayuti dispensation comprises the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena, while Uddhav’s party is a partner with the Congress and NCP (SP) in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The meetings between Raj and Uddhav have become more frequent after their July 5 “victory” rally, which celebrated the Maharashtra government’s rollback of its contentious orders on the three-language formula for students of classes 1 to 5 amid charges of imposition of Hindi in the state dominated by Marathi speakers.

Before the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022, the party had controlled the BMC for more than two decades. Elections to civic corporations, including the cash-rich BMC, are likely to be held in Maharashtra by the end of this year.