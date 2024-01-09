BJP leaders attend ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ programme in Delhi

New Delhi:Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders attended the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ programme at Pratap Camp in Jangpura Assembly on Monday.



BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Ministers, Bhupendra Yadav and Arjun Munda, BJP National Secretary Vijaya Rahatkar, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP National Media Head Anil Baluni and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri were present for the occasion. They pledged to provide support to help India become a developed nation by 2047.

Nadda also met and conversed with beneficiaries of the scheme, while congratulating them.

‘Today we are happy that crores of people across the country are joining the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and information about the policies and schemes of the Central government is reaching them,” he said.

The Yatra was initially flagged off in the national capital on November 28, after the Prime Minister launched it in Jharkhand. The objective is to reach out to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes launched by the Central government. On spot camps are being organised by Urban Local Bodies, District Administration and concerned Departments and Ministries for PM-SVANidhi, Health, Aadhar Updation, PM-Ujjawala and other schemes.