BJP leaders add ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ on social media after Lalu’s jibe

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday rallied around Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with “Modi Ka Parivar” and hit back at the Opposition, a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at him for having no family.



Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP chief JP Nadda were joined by party members from across the country in declaring themselves as “Modi Ka Parivar (Modi’s family)” on their social media accounts, as the ruling party launched a sharp counterattack on the Opposition.

BJP chief ministers were among the party’s senior leaders, besides its numerous other functionaries who joined the campaign.

Many Modi-supporting social media users also made the same change on their pages.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, a BJP national spokesperson, told reporters that Opposition parties have been launching personal attacks against Modi and making such “petty” remarks against him for the past 16-17 years.

The BJP’s show of solidarity around its top leader in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections is reminiscent of a similar campaign the party had mounted prior to the 2019 general elections with the “Main Bhi Chowkidar” addition to their names to take on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chowkidar Chor Hai” dig at Modi.

The Prime Minister has been asserting that the entire country is his family, a point he made again at a rally in Adilabad in Telangana on Monday where he said that 140 crore people of India are his family.

Soon after the rally, BJP leaders added “Modi Ka Parivar” to their profiles. However, a few, especially those who have been denied the party’s ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls, had not done so till 6 pm.

Yadav, while addressing an INDIA bloc rally in Patna on Sunday, had slammed Modi for raising the issue of dynastic politics and asked why the Prime Minister doesn’t have a family.

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over its campaign which saw leaders suffixing their names on social media profiles with “Modi Ka Parivar”, saying they were “misleading” the people from real issues and indulging in such tactics as the INDIA bloc was “growing”.

The likes of Ajay Mishra Teni, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and billionaire Gautam Adani, are the Prime Minister’s “real family”, the Opposition party said.