BJP leader hails BCCI decision to ask KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

LUCKNOW: BJP leader Sangeet Som on Saturday hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India decision to ask IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, calling it a victory for Hindus and followers of Sanatan Dharma in the country. The BCCI directive was issued by its secretary Devajit Saikia, who said the board had asked KKR to release the Bangladeshi player in view of recent developments across the country. Reacting to the decision, Sangeet Som thanked the BCCI and said the move sent a strong message. Targeting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the KKR franchise, the BJP leader said the actor must have understood that living in India while going against Sanatan values was not acceptable.

