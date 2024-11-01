BJP Leader Devender Singh Rana, passes away at 59

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana, brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. He was 59. According to a senior BJP leader, Rana was undergoing treatment at the hospital. He is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh. As the news of Rana's death spread, hundreds of people, including political leaders, gathered at his residence in the Gandhinagar area of Jammu. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also rushed to his house. Rana, who turned to politics from business as he built a multi-crore business from scratch, was a strong voice for Jammu's Dogra community. Rana was recently re-elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from the Nagrota segment of Jammu district, securing the seat for a second term.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and grief over Rana's sudden demise. "In his passing, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader who was committed to the well-being of the people of J&K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the LG's office posted on X. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary also expressed condolences. "This news is especially disheartening on an auspicious day (Diwali). My condolences are extended to his family and PMO @DrJitendraSingh ji on the loss of his younger brother. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Choudhary wrote on X. PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences. "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devender Rana Ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Mufti said on X. The Jammu and Kashmir BJP said his untimely demise is a great loss to the party and to the people of J&K. "His contribution and dedication to society will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace, and may God provide strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss," the party posted on X. Congress National General Secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir expressed his shock and sorrow over Rana's death. "My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased. Having interacted with him in politics and beyond, Rana was a great, supportive, and visionary leader, an entrepreneur whose business acumen created opportunities for many in J&K," Mir wrote on X. Other political leaders including Sajad Lone, Junaid Matoo, Sunil Sharma, Tarun Chugh, Sham Lal Sharma, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali also offered their condolences on Rana's passing. Once a trusted lieutenant of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and his political advisor during his previous tenure as chief minister, Rana held considerable sway among Muslims, particularly the Gujjar community in Jammu.

Born into a Dogra family in Jammu's Doda district in 1965, he was the son of former bureaucrat Rajinder Singh Rana and the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh. After earning a degree in civil engineering from NIT Kurukshetra, Rana ventured into business, founding his own automobile company. He led the creation of the Jamkash Vehicleades Group, a multi-crore enterprise, and a cable TV channel from scratch, establishing himself as a top entrepreneur in Jammu and Kashmir. Rana began his political career with the National Conference (NC), where he rose to prominence as a key strategist and advisor, expanding the party's base in Jammu as Provincial President. As a trusted aide to Omar Abdullah, he played a significant role in shaping party strategies in Jammu. In his debut bid for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Rana contested from the Nagrota assembly segment -- a BJP stronghold -- and won it for the NC, defeating the BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma, a three-time MP. This victory underscored his ability to connect with a diverse voter base. He had previously served as an MLC and as NC's Provincial President since 2009. After the abrogation of Article 370, Rana became a vocal advocate for the Jammu Declaration, calling for statehood restoration specifically for the Jammu region. His stance clashed with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a coalition seeking the restoration of Article 370 and statehood for the entire Jammu and Kashmir region. In October 2021, after more than two decades with the NC, Rana resigned and joined the BJP. His deep roots in the Jammu region and close connections with local communities made him a prominent figure in J&K politics, particularly for the BJP.