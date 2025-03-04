BJP leader detained in connection with minor’s rape in MP

Tikamgarh: A BJP leader was detained on Monday in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl at his hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, police said.

The leader allegedly harboured and provided room in his hotel to two accused who abducted and sexually assaulted the minor girl at the establishment last year, an official said.

The BJP’s district unit chief, Saroj Rajput, has expelled the leader, Sanju Yadav, from the party’s primary membership and issued a statement to the press.

Yadav was a representative of a former Union Minister, it was stated.