BJP leader accused of love jihad arrested in Noida

Amroha: A shocking case of alleged “love jihad” involving a BJP leader has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, where a Muslim man reportedly concealed his identity, married a Hindu woman, and pressured her to convert to Islam.

The accused, Tabish Asrar, a member of the BJP Minority Front and a former district coordinator and nominated councillor, was arrested by Noida Police on December 4. The arrest was revealed on Sunday evening, following a complaint by the woman, who accused Tabish of harassment, forced abortion, and attempted murder.

The victim, a woman from Shahjahanpur, said that she met Tabish on Facebook four years ago when his profile showed the name “Vishal Rana”. Claiming to be a Rajput from Amroha, Tabish gained her trust through frequent conversations and meetings, eventually leading to their engagement on December 20, 2021.

The couple reportedly began living together in Noida and later married in a Hindu ceremony at a marriage hall in Ghaziabad on February 22, 2023. Three months after their marriage, Tabish allegedly persuaded the woman to undergo a court marriage. During the legal proceedings at Allahabad High Court, the woman discovered his real identity as Tabish Asrar, a Muslim resident of Gula Talab locality in Amroha. Shocked by the revelation, she confronted Tabish, who, according to her, silenced her with threats and began pressuring her to convert to Islam.

In February 2024, the woman claimed Tabish forcibly made her undergo an abortion. Distraught, she returned to her maternal home, but Tabish allegedly convinced her to return to Noida, where the harassment continued.

The situation escalated in November 2024 when Tabish allegedly pushed the woman off a mountain in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, during a visit. The woman survived and returned to Noida, but Tabish’s alleged abuse persisted.

On December 3, the woman filed a complaint against Tabish at Noida’s Sector-113 police station, accusing him of assault, forced abortion, threats, and attempts to coerce her conversion. The police arrested Tabish the following day and charged him under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 506 (criminal intimidation), and the anti-conversion law.

The BJP Minority Front has not yet issued an official statement regarding Tabish’s arrest and the allegations against him.

The case has sparked outrage and reignited debates surrounding identity concealment and forced conversions in the state, with authorities emphasizing a thorough investigation into the matter.