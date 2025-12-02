BJP launches weekly ‘worker hearing’ at Jaipur office

Jaipur: The Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a new “worker hearing” system at its state headquarters here to address issues raised by party workers through direct interaction with ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar conducted the first day of hearings, where more than 30 complaints were submitted, the party said in a statement.

Bairwa said two ministers will hold hearings three days a week --Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday --as part of the initiative announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

“The BJP is a worker-driven party. Our workers stay connected with people in villages and cities, and understand their day-to-day problems. Now they will be able to bring those issues directly to the party office for redressal,” Bairwa told reporters.