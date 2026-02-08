BJP launches ‘Sankalpa Pratirodh Yatra’ in Bengal

KOLKATA: BJP launched its ‘Sankalpa Pratirodh Yatra’ in Bengal from Saturday as part of the party’s state -wide initiative to propagate the idea of BJP and the issues they need to highlight to counter TMC in the upcoming Assembly election.

The state-wide campaign was launched by BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya at a press conference in Salt Lake on Saturday.

The Yatra will boost the schemes of BJP that are launched in other states apart from Bengal and also will focus on how the TMC government is trying to politicise every institution in the state

Bhattacharya said: “The motive of the rally is to reach out to the masses with the principles of non-violence when political violence unleashed by TMC has gripped the state.”

According to Bhattacharya the state did not want that the agenda of the Congress sitting at the Centre to be entirely clear.

The voter list in West Bengal includes Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas, individuals who were present temporarily and left after completing their work, as well as fake voters whose names are registered at vacant land addresses.

Even names that were personally ensured to be deleted were found back on the voter list. During this entire process, Booth Level Officers are being intimidated and threatened.

An attempt on the life of the husband of a woman BLO was also reported. BJP Booth Level Agents and party Karyakartas are being prevented from even submitting Form-7.

With the cooperation of the All India Trinamool Congress, the entire administrative machinery has been given a political colour, and every effort is being made to halt this process under all circumstances.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution. Yet, the provisions of the Indian Constitution are being openly disregarded, and unnecessary controversies are being created even over the language used by the Election Commission.

This protest is not being held for an ordinary reason. It was further stated that the Chief Minister has even approached the Supreme Court, but that is not the only issue.

Bhattacharya also added that since 2016, more than 300 BJP Karyakartas have fallen victim to violence. During the 2021 Assembly elections, within just 27 days, 56 BJP Karyakartas were killed, including women Karyakartas.

Several women BJP Karyakartas publicly stated from open platforms that they were subjected to gang rape.

The All India Trinamool Congress has destroyed the very essence of democracy. For the Trinamool Congress, elections are no longer a democratic process, as there is no faith in democratic systems.

There is no confidence that people can vote peacefully. Reference was made to West Bengal’s panchayat elections, municipal corporation elections, and other local body polls, where widespread violence was witnessed everywhere.

Elections marked by bloodshed continued for three to four consecutive days. The situation has worsened to the extent that the number of BJP Karyakartas being killed now exceeds the total deaths in earlier phases.