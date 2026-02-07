BJP launches Kerala poll campaign with wall writing drive in Thrissur

Thrissur: BJP nationalpPresident Nitin Nabin on Saturday launched the party’s election campaign in poll-bound Kerala by participating in a wall writing programme in Thrissur, signalling an intensified grassroots outreach ahead of the polls.

Nabin joined party workers at Booth No 164, marking the formal beginning of the campaign in the state.

Party insiders say that the initiative is aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational presence at the booth level and connecting directly with voters across Kerala.

Further, the programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from BJP party workers and residents, creating a charged atmosphere at the venue.