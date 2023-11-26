‘BJP-JJP want to deprive children of SCs, farmers, poor class of education’

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while interacting with reporters on Saturday, said that the affidavit given in the High Court shows that the BJP-JJP wants to deprive the children of SCs, backward class, poor and farmer class studying in government schools from every facility and education.



“The present government implemented new policies to send children of government schools to private schools. After that about 5000 schools were closed in the name of merger.”

Hooda has stated that far from building new schools, the BJP-JJP government is not providing electricity, water and even toilets to girls in the already established schools. He said this shameful truth of the coalition government has been exposed in the High Court.