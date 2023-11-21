BJP-JJP undermines Hry’s present, future: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has stated that the BJP-JJP alliance is not only affecting the present but also the future of Haryana through ongoing recruitment scams and a rise in unemployment.



"The government's recruitment policies and scams are repeatedly coming to light in the courts. A recent example is the cancellation of the veterinary surgeon recruitment and the 75 percent reservation. The BJP-JJP alliance altered the rules for Haryana Domicile, rendering the 75 percent reservation ineffective. This was a mere political ploy to gain public support," he stated. "The reduction of the domicile period from 15 to 5 years was also discussed in the state Assembly. The 75 percent reservation, now nullified in court, was introduced with the sole intention of misleading the people of Haryana. The cancellation of the Veterinary Surgeon recruitment for 383 posts underscores that the government is involved in scams under the guise of recruitment," he added.

"The government took a whole year to annul the recruitment scheduled

for December 2022. This particular recruitment witnessed widespread irregularities, including allegations of paper leaks, copying 24 questions directly from a 2017 examination in Maharashtra, and providing incorrect answers to 26 questions," he explained.