‘BJP-JJP sitting on a pile of failures’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the BJP-JJP government is sitting on a pile of failures and the government, which has been running in the state for 9 years, does not have a single achievement to show.

Addressing a press conference after participating in various social and religious programs in Rohtak, Hooda said the BJP-JJP had been completely cut off from the public and the ground reality, has finally remembered the people, now that elections are near. The Congress, he said, is continuously with the public through the programs like ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign and ‘Jan Milan’.

So far, Congress has organised ‘Vipak Aapke Samaksh’ programme in 7 Lok Sabha constituencies. The eighth programme will be held in Bhiwani on July 9 and preparations are on for full swing for this.

In response to a question asked about Congress MLA Kiran Chaudhary’s arrival in the programme, Hooda said he called and invited Chaudhary. Journalists also asked Hooda questions on Kiran’s claim that Shruti Chowdhary will contest from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat. In response, Hooda said decision is taken after discussions at appropriate party platform by the party high command, and added that no leader can make any unilateral claim on which candidate will contest from which seat.

The former Chief Minister further said that since the 2019 elections till now, Congress leaders and workers have not sat at home, and are constantly engaged with the people. He said the present government has made Haryana the number one state in terms of unemployment, crime, intoxication, inflation and poverty.