BJP-JJP govt’s propaganda built on lies: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP-JJP government has snatched away the benefits of MSP and compensation from farmers, employment from youth, welfare schemes like 100-yard plots from the poor, reservation from Dalits and backward classes. Therefore, all sections including farmers, laborers, employees, businessmen, Dalits, backward classes and women will work together to snatch power from BJP.



Hooda, while addressing a press conference at Boney Mann’s house after participating in several social programs in Karnal on Sunday, said that a scam of crores of rupees has once again taken place with the farmers in the name of Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

“Insurance premium was deducted from the farmers of 7 districts of Cluster-2, Karnal, Ambala, Hisar, Gurugram, Jind, Mahendragarh and Sonipat, but they were not insured. Now, farmers are looking to companies and the government for compensation,” he said.

“But as always, they are getting cheated in the name of insurance and compensation. About Rs 1300 crore is due to farmers for the last 3 years. The government has not yet paid nearly Rs 500 crore due to the commission agents and laborers for the paddy season,” he added. Hooda said that before 2014, Haryana was number one in providing per capita income, per capita investment and employment.